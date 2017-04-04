Det. Eric Smith killed in the line of duty 4 years ago today

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s been four years since the Jackson Police Department lost Det. Eric Smith, Sr. in the line of duty.

On April 4, 2013, Smith was interviewing a murder suspect at the Jackson Police Headquarters when he was shot to death.

Investigators believed that the suspect, 23-year-old Jeremy Powell, managed to overpower him while he was in an interview room on the third floor.

Authorities said Powell took Smith’s gun and shot the veteran officer before he turned the gun on himself.

They were both found dead moments later by other officers who heard the shots.

On Tuesday, the police department tweeted a photo of Detective Smith saying that was the day they lost a dedicated servant.

4 yrs. ago today, JPD lost a true and dedicated servant in the line of duty. Det. Eric Smith, Sr. Always with us. #theultimatesacrifice🙏🏼🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DdCigo0yX6 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 4, 2017