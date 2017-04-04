Governor Phil Bryant on storm cleanup efforts

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – As residents continue to clean up from storms that trampled through parts of the state this week, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant says his office is continuing to help with relief efforts to keep residents safe.

WJTV spoke with the governor and asked him about the storms and the damage they left behind. He says,”We had probably three or four different cells that could have produced disastrous tornadoes. We lost two Mississippians – tragic loss of lives – flooding… throughout the metro area.”

Reports of damage spread from Canton to Richland and Pelahatchie to Vicksburg.