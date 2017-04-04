Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender in Hinds County

By Published:
Lafeldt Rudd (Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies said they’d captured a man who didn’t register as a sex offender.

According to Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke, 66-year-old Lafeldt Rudd was arrested Monday night on I-20 in the county.

“We have been looking for Rudd for several months,” Major Luke said. “Rudd has habitually failed to register with this agency.”

He was taken to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond and also has a hold from The Mississippi Department of Corrections, Luke said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s