Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies said they’d captured a man who didn’t register as a sex offender.

According to Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke, 66-year-old Lafeldt Rudd was arrested Monday night on I-20 in the county.

“We have been looking for Rudd for several months,” Major Luke said. “Rudd has habitually failed to register with this agency.”

He was taken to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond and also has a hold from The Mississippi Department of Corrections, Luke said.