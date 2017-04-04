Missisisppi College student carjacked on campus; Police looking for suspect

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Mississippi College student was carjacked Sunday afternoon on campus.

Clinton Police need your help identifying the person connected to the crime.

Officers said on Sunday, a man approached a female student in the parking garage on campus around 4:33 p.m. and demanded her car.

Her white 2015 Kia Optima was last seen heading east on Highway 80.

Authorities have released surveillance photos of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime.

CPD is asking anyone with information pertaining this crime or the location of the stolen vehicle to contact the authorities or to call Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.