Moonshine bust in Rankin County; 73-year-old man arrested

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 73-year-old man is busted for making moonshine at his Rankin County home, officials said.

Alcoholic Beverage Control agents arrested Henry Earl Sample for possession of alcoholic beverages in a dry county.

Agents said they went to Sample’s home on Henry Sample Road on March 29. During the search, authorities found an illegal distillery in a shed behind the suspect’s residence.

Officials said the following items were confiscated:

approximately 43 gallons moonshine

5 barrel illicit distillery consisting of 250 gallons corn mash

an 110 gallon cooker

2 copper condensers

raw materials consisting of corn and sugar

stolen handgun

He was also charged with a felony for manufacturing or distilling alcohol and the unlawful possession of a still.

On March 30, a felony affidavit was filed and he was booked at Rankin County Jail on a felony charge.

The Judge placed his bond at $3,000.

An investigation is continuing for the stolen handgun that was recovered.