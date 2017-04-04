Moonshine bust in Rankin County; 73-year-old man arrested

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 73-year-old man is busted for making moonshine at his Rankin County home, officials said.
Alcoholic Beverage Control agents arrested Henry Earl Sample for possession of alcoholic beverages in a dry county.
Agents said they went to Sample’s home on Henry Sample Road on March 29. During the search, authorities found an illegal distillery in a shed behind the suspect’s residence.
Officials said the following items were confiscated:
- approximately 43 gallons moonshine
- 5 barrel illicit distillery consisting of 250 gallons corn mash
- an 110 gallon cooker
- 2 copper condensers
- raw materials consisting of corn and sugar
- stolen handgun
He was also charged with a felony for manufacturing or distilling alcohol and the unlawful possession of a still.
On March 30, a felony affidavit was filed and he was booked at Rankin County Jail on a felony charge.
The Judge placed his bond at $3,000.
An investigation is continuing for the stolen handgun that was recovered.