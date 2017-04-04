Moonshine bust in Rankin County; 73-year-old man arrested

Photo: Mississippi Alcohol and Beverage Control

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 73-year-old man is busted for making moonshine at his Rankin County home, officials said.

Alcoholic Beverage Control agents arrested Henry Earl Sample for possession of alcoholic beverages in a dry county.

Henry Sample (Photo: Rankin County jail)

Agents said they went to Sample’s home on Henry Sample Road on March 29. During the search, authorities found an illegal distillery in a shed behind the suspect’s residence.

Officials said the following items were confiscated:

  • approximately 43 gallons moonshine
  • 5 barrel illicit distillery consisting of 250 gallons corn mash
  • an 110 gallon cooker
  • 2 copper condensers
  • raw materials consisting of corn and sugar
  • stolen handgun

He was also charged with a felony for manufacturing or distilling alcohol and the unlawful possession of a still.

On March 30, a felony affidavit was filed and he was booked at Rankin County Jail on a felony charge.

The Judge placed his bond at $3,000.

An investigation is continuing for the stolen handgun that was recovered.

