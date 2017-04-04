Officials monitor Pearl River as water level rises

Related Coverage Flood warning issued for Pearl River in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Engineers are now expecting water levels in the Pearl River to crest higher than they originally predicted. Some Jackson residents are under a flood warning.

Officials are doing everything they can to keep flooding away from homes and businesses.

Officials with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District are walking a thin but necessary line to make sure waterways throughout the city are evenly contained, but that’s not to say the 34-foot crest they are now predicting won’t affect certain areas.

“34 feet is below the damage to businesses and homes there will be some streets flooded, but we won’t have water going into any homes we hope we can hold that,” John Sigman, PRVWSD general manger said

“Tuesday morning officials increased the discharge here at the Barnett Reservoir to 40 cubic feet per second now that’s nearly 18,000 gallons of water a minute.”

“Normally it’s 3,000 or 4,000,” he said.

“The lake is continuing to rise, and we’re holding more water now in the lake than we have held in the last 10 years in order to mitigate the downstream effects. The second reason is we want to be able to release more water now so we can reduce the peak going through Jackson.”

As water continues to rise, other water systems will start to backup. Downtown Jackson will see those effects first and then Byram.

“Some South West Street , some of Jullian Factory Street and Hightower will have water on them,” Sigmon said.

“Town Creek runs through there, and then that would back up in town creek and then up into the city,” Mickey Burns said, a longtime resident.

Sigman says this flooding is similar to what people saw in March of last year when they were forced to open the dam, but he says it’s possible they may have to increase the discharge again, which will mean more damage.

“More rain and we will have problems,” Burns said.

Sigman says people who live or work in low-lying areas along the river need to be aware of their surroundings.