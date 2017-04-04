Rankin County officials, MEMA assess flood damage

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Flowood apartment complex was damaged by flooding early Monday morning.

WJTV went back to the Laurel Park Apartments on Lakeland Drive Tuesday to talk with officials and residents who live there.

We’re told that many of the people there don’t have renters insurance.

The Rankin County Emergency Management Agency along with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency visited a little more than 100 units there. Our crews saw several people packing up moving trucks because they have been forced to leave because of the damage caused by that flood water.

“A lot of people don’t have renters insurance in the complex,” said Tina Jordan of MEMA. “If there’s enough damage inside the state of Mississippi and the governor request a federal declaration, then FEMA can come in and offer assistance to these people.” Officials will use the damage assessments collected to determine what needs to happen from here. That information will then be given to the governor who will make his own assessment.”