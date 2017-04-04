Surveillance video shows car linked to Clinton shooting, police say

Related Coverage Man shot multiple times in Clinton; Police investigating

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police need your help with a shooting investigation.

On March 29 around 2:35 p.m. officers went tot the intersection of Magnolia Road and Old Vicksburg Road after reports of shots being fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man laying in a parking at the intersection who was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police have now released surveillance video of the car that the suspects were driving.

Officers said a surveillance video shows a person walking westbound from the Jackson/Clinton city limits on Old Vicksburg Road at Magnolia Road.

Once the victim approached the intersection, police said a light-colored car, possibly a Pontiac G6, was traveling the same direction. The car approached the 25-year-old victim from behind turning right onto Magnolia Road. Someone from inside fired multiple shots from the passenger side window.

The victim is still in the hospital listed in stable condition.

Anyone who can recognize the shooting suspect’s car, contact police.