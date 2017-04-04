US trade deficit drops to $43.6 billion in February 2017

Martin Crutsinger, Economics Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. trade deficit declined sharply in February as imports from China fell by a record amount and American exports rose for a third straight month.

The Commerce Department says the deficit fell to $43.6 billion in February, 9.6 percent below January’s deficit of $48.2 billion. Exports rose a tiny 0.2 percent to $192.9 billion. Imports dropped 1.8 percent to $236.4 billion as the flow of Chinese goods tumbled by $8.6 billion, led by a big drop in cell phone imports.

The politically sensitive trade deficit with China narrowed to $23 billion, 26.6 percent below the January total. President Donald Trump, who was sharply critical of Chinese trade practices during last year’s presidential campaign, will hold his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in Florida.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s