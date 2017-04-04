Yazoo County school delays today

YAZOO COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Schools in Yazoo County, Mississippi will have a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Teachers are expected to report by 9:30am. Students should report by 10:00am.

All principals, central office staff, custodians, and office staff are to report at regular time.

The district is still recovering from issues related to this week’s storms.

