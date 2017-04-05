An inside look at the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There are dozens of troubled youth in Hinds County who find themselves added to the system.

WJTV got an inside look at what goes on beyond those walls.

The Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center holds about 38 beds and services youth throughout the county.

We talked with Executive Director Johnnie McDaniels He said over the years, a big goal has been to change the appearance and energy of the facility to make it less like a prison.

Leaders want it to be a center focused on rehabilitation and getting those kids ready for society.

“A lot of parents had to believe that when they were having certain difficulties with children or certain behavioral issues or certain types of what I would call parenting issues, that Henley Young was the place that you could bring them to and automatically correct and straighten them out,” he said.

The changes come after past lawsuits clamiing students were not getting the care they needed. In Septemember of last year, the county added $190,000 to the facility to expand its mental health program.