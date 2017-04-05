Canton mayor declares state of emergency due to flooding

Related Coverage Photos: Flooding in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mayor of Canton is declaring a state of emergency after storms ripped through the area flooding several neighborhoods.

Red Cross Disaster Relief crews were out Wednesday offering help to people in some of the hardest-hit areas.

“My downstairs was full of water probably more than two to three feet of water down here, just put mattresses and box springs out, the city just picked it up,” said Tuesday Jones. Her home was flooded.

“We just about lost everything we had in here. We did so we just trying to get down here and clean up and get it back in order,” said Willy Veals, another Canton resident.

While some work to restore their homes, others are still trying to get power turned back on.

“I had to use my neighbor’s phone, and I had to use my neighbor’s electricity to charge my phone up, and I had to stay with a friend to go back and forth to work the last couple of days,” Carol Craft said.

Many of the people living on Union Street say they don’t have flood insurance because they never expected their home to flood.

“I’ve been here a little over nine years, and it’s never flooded this is the first time,” Jones said.

Disaster Relief crews handed out cleaning supplies and assessed damage to people’s homes on Wednesday.

The Mayor of Canton said they are expecting MEMA and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency to assess damage Friday morning at 9.