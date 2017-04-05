Drive to Columbus, Mississippi church leads to stabbing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – An argument on a drive to church ended with two people stabbed and one arrested in northeast Mississippi.

The Commercial Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2nbkomi) that Columbus police arrested 27-year-old Jordan Hartzell on Sunday for allegedly stabbing two people. Both made a full recovery.

Columbus Assistant Police Chief Fred Shelton says Hartzell was in a car on the way to church with five other people when an argument started. Shelton says Hartzell stabbed two other passengers with a knife and fled the scene.

The two victims – one a 22-year-old male friend of Hartzell’s and the other a 15-year-old female relative – were treated at a hospital and released.

Hartzell is being held without bail in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

