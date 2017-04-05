Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Rankin County creek

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver is being charged with DUI after crashing into a Rankin County creek Wednesday morning.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Eric Henry, the driver will also be charged for not having a driver’s license.

The crash happened on Highway 25 near Highway 471.

Cpl. Henry said the driver of a Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Highway 25. The driver lost control of the car, hit a light pole and crashed into a creek.

The driver was able to get out of the car. That person is recovering at the University of Mississippi Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will post updates as soon as they are available.