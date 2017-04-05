Driver okay after crashing into Rankin County creek

By Published: Updated:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver lost control and crashed into a Rankin County creek Wednesday morning.

It happened on Highway 25 near Highway 471.

Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us the driver of a Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Highway 25. The driver lost control of the car, hit a light pole and crashed into a creek.

The driver was able to get out of the car. That person is recovering at the University of Mississippi Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will post updates as soon as they are available.

