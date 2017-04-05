Ethics commission expected to hear case of Alabama Governor

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol, in Montgomery, Ala. The Alabama Ethics Commission could weigh in soon on whether there's reason to believe Bentley broke state law in a scandal that has engulfed him for a year. The commission is expected to go behind closed doors Wednesday, April 5 to consider the matter. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Ethics Commission could weigh in soon on whether there’s reason to believe Gov. Robert Bentley broke state law in a scandal that has engulfed him for a year.

The commission is expected to go behind closed doors Wednesday to consider the matter.

The 74-year-old governor admitted personal mistakes after recorded phone calls surfaced of him making sexually charged remarks to a female aide. However, he maintains he did nothing illegal.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler filed an ethics complaint against Bentley accusing him of using state resources to pursue a relationship with the aide.

 

FILE PHOTO – In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Rebekah Mason claps during Gov. Robert Bentley’s speech during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol, in Montgomery, Ala. Bentley is nearing a political and legal crossroads, a year after his relationship with Mason, a former aide who broke up his marriage and tarnished his image. State Auditor Jim Zeigler accused Bentley of using state resources to pursue an affair with Mason, a former television anchor who became so powerful, she was known as Alabama’s “de facto governor.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

 

The commission functions similarly to a grand jury and will decide if there is probable cause that Bentley broke the ethics law. The commission could vote to refer the matter for possible prosecution.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s