Event to spread awareness about autism held at State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Multiple autism organizations gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday for Autism Awareness Month.

Experts say that one in every 68 children have autism and bringing awareness to this disorder is key to moving forward.

During the event, they went over resources available for parents with autistic children. They also put an emphasis on the number of people affected by autism Mississippi.

“There is a large community if one in 68 kids have autism there is a large community Mississippi, and we need to team up we need to support each other,” said Chelsea McKinley, a parent who has a child that has autism.

Autism Speaks, the Mississippi Autism Board, and other autism organizations attended the event.