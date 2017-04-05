18th Annual Crossroads Film Festival this weekend

(WJTV) — The 18th Annual Crossroads Film Festival is this weekend.

Among the films that will be screened this year at the Crossroads Film Festival is “Eyes on Mississippi,” a documentary by Ellen Ann Fentress on the life of journalist Bill Minor.

“Because he was such an incredible reporter, but as someone who made the choice to stay in Mississippi and cover the story for an amazing 70 years,” said Fentress.

Fentress will be part of a panel called “Girls Just Wanna Make Films” with eight other female filmmakers.

“If there’s a project that makes your heart beat faster, see if you can do it,” she said. “Because in this time, in the digital age, there are lots of drawbacks to the digital age, but a wonderful thing is that making a documentary is possible.”

She said Mississippians should make films because of the number of wonderful stories available in our state.

Take the life of Bill Minor for example. Louisiana-born, he reported on the Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi for seven decades, writing up until his death last week.

“So many of the words that the nation read as the Civil Rights Movement unfolded in Mississippi were Bill’s words.”

Fentress, Mississippian and former reporter who worked for Minor, found inspiration in her former boss. She scoured archives for the documentary uncovering images not seen since they first aired in the 1950s.

The festival kicks off Thursday night and runs through Saturday. Most events are held at the Malco Grandview Theatre in Madison.

Click here to see the full schedule of events and ticket information.