Inmates refuse meals in protest at south Mississippi prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Some inmates at a southeast Mississippi prison are refusing meals in what the wife of one prisoner says is a protest over conditions at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution.

Mississippi Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Simmons Fisher says 11 inmates at the Leakesville prison were refusing meals Tuesday.

Wendy Houston tells The Clarion-Ledger ( http://on.thec-l.com/2nbmfHO ) her husband, Derrick, and other inmates in a maximum security unit are protesting.

Fisher says inmates began refusing food Monday after being encouraged by an inmate caught with contraband. Fisher says the prison system doesn’t describe such a protest as a hunger strike until inmates have refused meals for 21 days.

The prison has been locked down for weeks, with inmate movements restricted. Fisher says Houston’s claim that prisoners are being denied exercise time is untrue.

