JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson City Council voted to fund Grove Park and keep it open.

Councilman De’Keither Stamps says the park is an asset to the area.

” It means the community will not be destabilized,” Stamps said. “Grove Park Golf Course is a stabilizer for a whole community. That’s why we must push against efforts to destabilize our historic community.”

City leaders say the next step to improving this community is to open the underpass on Walter Dutch Welch Drive.