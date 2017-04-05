JSU Dance Ensemble prepares for annual show

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some Jackson State students will dance the night away. The JSU Dance Ensemble is preparing for its annual show.

They are celebrating 51 years of talent, dedication, and cooperation.

The group will perform many dance styles, including jazz, modern and hip-hop.

The theme is Revive, Rebirth, Redemption.

“We’re reviving our dance group,’ said student Rmyni Watson. “We’re rebirthing and becoming something new and ultimately to redeem this goal that we have put in place.”

“This year we are having video, and we’re bringing more props and ideas to the table, and you will see different styles of dancing, student Xavier Manning said.

The event is also a fundraiser for the dance ensemble.

The show is Thursday night at 7:17 p.m. at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on JSU’s campus. Tickets are $10.

