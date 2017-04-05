MDOT holds wreath laying ceremony for fallen workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation held a wreath laying ceremony for workers who have lost their lives in service to transportation.

The ceremony was held Wednesday at the Fallen Worker Memorial in front of the MDOT Administration Building on N. West Street in Jackson.

April is Work Zone Awareness Month in Mississippi.

Here are tips to keep yourself, your family and highway workers safe:

Stay alert! Look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers.

Pay attention. Work zone signs will tell you exactly what to expect ahead.

Merge early. If drivers merge as soon as they see the signs, traffic will flow more smoothly.

Slow down. If you’re speeding, you may encounter slowed or stopped traffic within seconds.

Don’t tailgate. Maintain a safe distance on all sides of your vehicle.

Plan ahead. Expect delays and allow extra travel time. Select an alternate route if you are running late.]

Slow down when approaching a work zone at night. Visibility can be difficult due to the glare of oncoming headlights. Slowing down and proceeding with caution will allow for everyone to stay safe.