New construction for collapsed IHOP parking lot

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Meridian city officials are ready to begin construction where a culvert that held a restaurant parking lot collapsed.

WTOK-TV reports that the city will fund the improvements with $3.5 million in federal grant money and $416,000 in matching funds from Meridian. The grass covered structure will stretch 400 feet (120 meters).

The project will wrap up in October.

City leaders say they can restore the culvert, but that a private developer will have to pay to restore a parking lot or driveway.

The old IHOP parking lot caved in on Nov. 7, 2015 – just four days after the restaurant opened. Although no one was injured, over a dozen vehicles fell into the hole. The city has spent $1.5 million on the site since.