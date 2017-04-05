New construction for collapsed IHOP parking lot

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
This photo shows vehicles after a cave-in of a parking lot in Meridian, Miss., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015. Experts are to begin work Monday seeking to determine the cause of the Saturday collapse, authorities said. (Michael Stewart/The Meridian Star via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Meridian city officials are ready to begin construction where a culvert that held a restaurant parking lot collapsed.

WTOK-TV reports that the city will fund the improvements with $3.5 million in federal grant money and $416,000 in matching funds from Meridian. The grass covered structure will stretch 400 feet (120 meters).

The project will wrap up in October.

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE

City leaders say they can restore the culvert, but that a private developer will have to pay to restore a parking lot or driveway.

The old IHOP parking lot caved in on Nov. 7, 2015 – just four days after the restaurant opened. Although no one was injured, over a dozen vehicles fell into the hole. The city has spent $1.5 million on the site since.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s