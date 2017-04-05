Pearl man arrested for allegedly soliciting for prostitution in Hinds County

Michael David Patterson (Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –Hinds County deputies arrested a Pearl man who they say was soliciting for prostitution.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies of the Special Investigations Divison arrested 49-year-old Michael David Patterson of Pearl.

He is charged with procuring prostitution, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and for having an outstanding warrant in Hinds County for writing a bad check.

Officials said Patterson was taken to the Raymond Detention Center.

