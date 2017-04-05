Pearl River expected to reach its crest Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pearl River is expected to crest at 34 feet. This is threatening businesses in Downtown Jackson.

Officials said the river was at 32 feet around lunchtime Wednesday.

According to the Hinds County Emergency Management Agency, some roads in downtown Jackson are seeing some water rising towards businesses.

Randy’s Upholstery on S. West Street has water covering it’s parking lot and a couple of blocks away, P&J Auto has water creeping up to its back door. Both business owners say they’ve seen water like this before, and will be okay unless the river rises over 34 feet.

W’re told that Town Creek runs into the Pearl River that’s why those businesses are seeing some flooding.

The Pearl River is expected to crest on Thursday, but waters should recede Friday.