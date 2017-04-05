Pearl River expected to reach its crest Thursday

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pearl River is expected to crest at 34 feet. This is threatening businesses in Downtown Jackson.

Officials said the river was at 32 feet around lunchtime Wednesday.

According to the Hinds County Emergency Management Agency, some roads in downtown Jackson are seeing some water rising towards businesses.

Randy’s Upholstery on S. West Street has water covering it’s parking lot and a couple of blocks away, P&J Auto has water creeping up to its back door. Both business owners say they’ve seen water like this before, and will be okay unless the river rises over 34 feet.

W’re told that Town Creek runs into the Pearl River that’s why those businesses are seeing some flooding.

The Pearl River is expected to crest on Thursday, but waters should recede Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s