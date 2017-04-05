Pearl River cresting in Byram

Related Coverage Officials monitor Pearl River as water level rises

BYRAM, Mississippi (WJTV) – Residents and officials are keeping an eye on the Pearl River this morning. The river has already begun to crest.

Residents say that they have been cleaning up and preparing for the possibility of flooding for days. Homeowners near Swinging Bridge Road, which is adjacent to the Pearl River, say they know what to expect when the river crests. It does that at 34-feet, and that is happening now. That level is approximately one foot below that which causes damage to area homes and businesses.

On Tuesday the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District made the decision to increase the discharge coming from the Barnett Reservoir Dam to forty cubic feet per second; that is about 18,000 gallons per minute. Officials say they are doing everything they can to keep residents safe.