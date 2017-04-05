Police identify man wanted for carjacking Mississippi College student

Related Coverage Mississippi College student carjacked on campus; Police looking for suspect

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police now know the name of the person they are looking for in connection with a Mississippi College carjacking.

Clinton Police said they are looking for Omar Bankhead.

They said a student was carjacked in the parking garage on MC’s campus on Sunday around 4:33 p.m.

Bankhead allegedly approached the student and demanded her vehicle. Officers said the suspect took a white 2015 Kia Optima.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of the suspect earlier this week. They tell WJTV that they were able to identify the man in the photo after receiving tips through Crime Stoppers.

Bankhead was last seen in the San Antonio, Texas area. Police said he is wanted by law enforcement in that state for a separate crime.

The Clinton Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the location of Bankhead to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.