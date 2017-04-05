Ridgeland & Jackson officials announce E. County Line Road resurfacing project

(WJTV) –The City of Ridgeland and the City of Jackson announced the East County Line Road Resurfacing Project on Wednesday.

The roadway will be resurfaced from I-55 to Pear Orchard Road. County Line Road lies at the border of the City of Ridgeland and Madison County and the City of Jackson.

The two cities made an agreement to allow the City of Ridgeland to manage the project, conforming to Ridgeland’s design and construction standards.

We’re told that the two municipalities will split the cost evenly of the project. The Madison County Board of Supervisors also pledged $675,000 or Ridgeland’s portion of the project.

The City of Jackson has secured the other $675,000 for the project through the Infrastructure 1 Percent Sales Tax Program.

Officials said the project is valued at $1.35 million.

Resurfacing will begin in April, and it will be performed by City of Ridgeland term bid contractors. Project work is expected to be completed in two months.