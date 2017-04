JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Canton Mart Road and Old Canton Road.

The bus and a Mustang were involved.

The bus was loaded with children. Jackson Police say no one was was hurt.

JPD on scene of accident involving JPS bus w/children and a white Mustang, Old Canton Rd./Canton Mart. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/CcbHPz4gSV — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 5, 2017

We’ve reached out to JPS officials to see if they have more information to provide about the crash.

Once we receive more information, we will post updates here.