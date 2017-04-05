What’s Working: Racin’ for the Seed

(WJTV) — It’s time to put the fun in fundraiser, once again!

Lakeshore Park at the Rez is the place to be Saturday for Racin’ for the Seed. How about a little running or bike riding, against a picturesque backdrop to get your weekend off and rolling?

Last year’s Racin’ For The Seed raised for the $35,000 for the Mustard Seed’s mission to meet the spiritual, physical, emotional, and intellectual needs of adults with developmental disabilities.

The Seedsters have been preparing for weeks now. Thirty-two of them will be Racin’ for the Seed this year, and you can, too. Some will walk it; others will run.

“The training, we have to run three miles per day,” said Seedster Joseph Garreston.

Getting fit is just one of the benefits.

“I enjoy looking at the view and the sweaty, hot, single guys.”

Plenty of them should be competing in this year’s duathlon,” said Seedster Rebecca Bratley

Community Relations Director Mandy Sisson explains what that is.

“A duathlon is a 5k followed by a 14.6-mile bike ride and then a 1-mile fun run.”

Competitors certainly don’t have to complete the whole thing.

“Come walk, run, bring a relay team. We’ve got tons of stuff for the kids.The Seedsters are going to be there. We’ve got a fun band, the Red Hots. It’s going to be a beautiful day on the Rez. It supports a great cause. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Sisson said.

And most important of all, it gets the word out about the work done at the Mustard Seed.

“We get so many messages from people who come because they heard about the race, and then they want to be a partner with the Mustard Seed and learn more about what we do,” Sisson said.

The race is set for Saturday at 8 a.m. at Lakeshore Park. If you’d like to pre-register, you can do that online.

The Mustard Seed does not receive any government funding. That’s why Racin for Seed is so important every year.