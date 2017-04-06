Changes coming to some Downtown Brookhaven streets

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Some changes are coming to streets in Downtown Brookhaven.

We’re told it’s all a part of the 2017 Downtown Brookhaven Improvements Project. Whitworth Avenue from Monticello Street to Chickasaw Street will be southbound only. Railroad Avenue from Chickasaw Street to Monticello Street will be northbound only.

Some parking lots downtown will be closed intermittently.

Below is a tentative schedule for the changes:

April 12, Cherokee Street and the Depot parking lot will be closed.

April 13, South Railroad Avenue and the North Downtown Parking Lot will be closed.

April 14, South Whitworth Avenue and the South Parking Lot will be closed.

As the streets are reopened, officials said they would be one way.