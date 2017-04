JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Kenmore Drive.

According to authorities, the victim is a 25-year-old black male. Police say he was shot multiple times, and taken to Merit Health Hospital.

Officials say the suspect is possibly a female in a green Ford Explorer, or a silver vehicle. The motive is unknown.

WJTV has a crew on the way to the scene.