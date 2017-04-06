Judge: Fired officer’s statement cannot be used against him

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – A sworn statement given by a former Mississippi police officer in one lawsuit cannot be used against him in any other case.

The Commercial Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2nhAXwK ) that is the effect of a new ruling by a federal magistrate.

Ex-officer Canyon Boykin, who is white, awaits trial on a manslaughter charge in the October 2015 shooting death of a black man in the north Mississippi city of Columbus.

Boykin gave a sworn statement in his own lawsuit against the city. The lawsuit claims Boykin was wrongfully fired after the killing of 26-year-old Ricky Ball. Boykin has said he shot Ball in self-defense.

Boykin faces two wrongful death lawsuits in Ball’s death.

Boykin’s sworn statement cannot be used in the wrongful death cases or in the manslaughter case.

