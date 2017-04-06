Man bites Mississippi deputy, says deputy tasted good

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) – Officials say a man bit a deputy, and then complimented the deputy on his taste.

The Sun Herald reports that Adrian Burton was arrested in Waveland on Sunday.

Hancock County sheriff’s officials say Deputy Marcus Jasseby pulled over a car Burton was a passenger in because the vehicle had no license plate. Jasseby found drug paraphernalia on Burton and tried to arrest him. Burton allegedly began to resist – and bit the deputy’s forearm in the process.

Jasseby shocked the 51-year-old Burton with a stun gun before arresting him. Officials say Burton then told Jasseby that he tasted good.

Police say Jasseby was treated for the bite wound at a hospital and released.

Burton is being held in the Hancock County jail on $8,500 bail.