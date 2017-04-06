Mississippi Supreme Court revokes law license of former assistant DA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The State Supreme Court has revoked a former Hinds County assistant district attorney’s law license.

The Mississippi Bar filed a complaint against Ivon Johnson in September 2016. Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy in July.

Johnson had two outstanding disciplinary matters pending against him. He asked to resign and said he had no desire to defend the disciplinary matters.

The court granted his request. The court also barred Johnson from seeking reinstatement to the privilege of practicing law in Mississippi.

Johnson must notify clients and affected courts of his resignation from the Mississippi Bar within 30 days. He must properly disburse all funds he may hold in trust.

In addition, the court said Johnson file an affidavit with the Court stating that all of his clients have been notified of his resignation from the Mississippi Bar within 45 days.