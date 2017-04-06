Mississippians talk about religious freedoms at Govenor’s prayer luncheon

(WJTV) — Religious leaders and elected officials met Thursday for a prayer luncheon in Jackson.

Attendees prayed, talked about racial reconciliation and religious freedom.

Deveon Treadway was one student from Mississippi Valley State University at the Mission Mississippi Prayer Luncheon — which focuses on racial reconciliation.

“It’s about what we have in common. As a common goal to build a better country, a better nation, for a better tomorrow. That’s what’s important,” he said.

“I many ways the LGBT fight is the civil rights fight of the 2010s,” said Beth Orlansky, the Advocacy Director of the Mississippi Center for Justice.

On Monday, three judges heard arguments on House Bill 1523. The state appealed a ruling that kept the law from going into effect in 2016. If the court rules in favor of the state, the law will allow business owners to refuse services based on strongly held religious beliefs.

Anne Matthews, an Episcopal priest, says she appreciates how vocal Mississippian’s are about their faith.

“The thing I would like to see improved is more tolerance for people of other religions and other faiths,” she said. “And anything we can do to support that freedom, one of our founding freedoms, I’m all in support of.”

Tuesday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker signed a letter with 17 other legislators encouraging president trump to issue an executive order that would require federal government agencies to respect religious freedom.

“I think it’s not the place of the government to preference one religion over another,” said Beth Orlansky, advocacy director of the Mississippi Center for Justice. “I think we have religious freedom in this country. That’s what we’re fighting for, in this case, to uphold the first amendment of the constitution that says there is no government sponsored religion.”