Natchez-Adams school bond vote set for May 23

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A southwest Mississippi school district is moving forward with an election to raise property taxes to borrow money for schools, despite continued complaints from an election official.

The Natchez Democrat reports that a referendum to enable to district to borrow $35 million has been set for May 23.

Adams County Board of Supervisors Board Attorney Scott Slover says law allows the Natchez-Adams school board to set the election, though absentee ballots may not be available within 45 days of the election.

County Election Commissioner Larry Gardner says he remains disappointed with the school board’s actions. He says short notice could make it hard for disabled people to vote absentee, and says he would still prefer a bond vote in November, when other elections are scheduled in the county.