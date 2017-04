PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Police are investigating a shoplifting investigation.

Police are asking the public’s help in the case.

According to police, the incident happened at the Hunter’s Point at the Outlets of Mississippi. More than $850 worth of clothing were taken from the store.

Officers released photos of the people who they say are persons of interest in connection with the crime.

Anyone who can help identify them, contact Pearl Police at 601-939-7000.