Pearl River crests in Jackson at 33.3 feet; reservoir falling

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pearl River has reached its crest in Jackson.

According to the National Weather Service, the river crested in the capital city a 33.3 feet.

Officials said rhe river will remain above the flood stage of 28 feet at Jackson for at least 10 more days, even though the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District expects no increases in discharge during this event.

The PRVWSD said the water levels at the Ross Barnett Reservoir are still falling.

There is still a lot of water in the basin, and while inflow into the lake is falling, there will be an increase in inflow the next few days,” PRVWSD General Manager John Sigman said. “This will make it a slow process. We were able to decrease our discharge around 2 a.m. Thursday when the lake level fell below 298 (feet above sea level). That helped get the crest through Jackson earlier than expected.”

It also led to a lower crest in Jackson, which had been forecast between 33.5 and 34 feet.

Sigman said the discharge would be decreased Thursday afternoon if the lake continues to fall.

“We do not anticipate any increases in discharge during this event,” Sigman said.

Inflow into the reservoir is expected to decrease to 33,100 cfs by 6 p.m. Thursday, then begin a slow increase to a secondary peak of 35,000 on Saturday as water continues to flow down the basin. Inflows are expected to remain over 30,000 for at least 10 days.

The access road to the fishing area below the dam on the Madison County side is closed until further notice, but Spillway Road remains open in both directions.