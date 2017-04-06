Physician seeks dismissal of prison contract bribery case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A physician accused of bribing Mississippi’s former prisons chief wants charges against him dismissed.

A lawyer for Dr. Carl Reddix wrote in a Tuesday court filing that federal prosecutors can’t prove former Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps did anything to improperly influence prison medical contracts awarded to Reddix’s company. The lawyer says the indictment doesn’t clearly state what Reddix did that was illegal.

Reddix was indicted in July on six counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit honest-services wire fraud. Prosecutors say Reddix passed cash bribes to Epps from 2012 to 2014 in exchange for health care contracts at four prisons.

Reddix has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial May 22.

An Alabama consultant for Reddix’s company plans to plead guilty to lying to FBI agents.

