Rankin County School District holds Literacy Design Collaborative Demo Day

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County School District hosted more than 100 educators from across the country for their Literacy Design Collaborative Demo Day.

The event was held on Thurdsay at the the district office.

“The power of educational partnerships is valuable, and it is a great honor for the Rankin County School District to have the opportunity to work with key partners like Southern Regional Education Board, Literacy Design Collaborative, and Mathematics Design Collaborative,” said Rankin County School District Superintendent Dr. Sue Townsend, “It is very exciting to see teachers and students recognized for the hard work they are doing to grow College- and Career-Ready citizens.”

The participants were invited to visit classrooms and explore how the RCSD is using blended professional learning to build a district-wide system.