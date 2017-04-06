Rankin County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy seizes cocaine from RV

Photo Credit: Rankin County Sheriff's Office (Rankin County, Mississippi)

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – An officer with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) is being credited with the seizure of cocaine with a street value of approximately $1.4 million.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says the PPD’s John Johnson, who is a deputy with the Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force, conducted a traffic stop at approximately 12:20am on the driver of a white Winnebago recreational vehicle on I-20 near Pelahatchie, Mississippi.

According to a written release from Sheriff Bryan Bailey, “While speaking with the driver, identified as Ernesto Reyes-Armendariz, the deputy became suspicious the vehicle was being used to transport drugs and/or contraband.  A consensual search…revealed 56.7 kilgrams (125 lbs) of alleged cocaine inside the vehicle.”

The driver was then placed under arrest and brought to the Rankin County Jail.  Reyes-Armendariz is being held without bond pending an initiail court appearance before Judge Kent McDanial.  His case will be turned over to Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest.

Sheriff Bailey says, “A cocaine seizure of this magnitude would sell, on avaerage, for $25,000 per kilo or $1.4 million once it reached the streets.”

