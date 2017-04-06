Resurfacing work resumes on Greenway Drive

Related Coverage Greenway Drive to be repaved Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews will resume work on Greenway Drive Thursday.

City of Jackson officials said they had to stop work last week because of weather conditions.

Crews will resurface Greenway Drive from Robinson Road Extension to Maddox Road.

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures. We’re told that traffic will be controlled by flaggers while work is underway.

City officials said the project is a part of the Operation Orange Cone Major Streets Project funded by the 1% Municipal Sales Tax.