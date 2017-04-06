Spokesman: Comedian Don Rickles has died at the age of 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, “Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

AP ALERT:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, spokesman says.

BREAKING: Legendary comedian and actor Don Rickles has died from kidney failure, his publicist says. He was 90. https://t.co/VjHSpO1iVG pic.twitter.com/3ghRnYiNeS — CNN (@CNN) April 6, 2017

The last tweet from Rickles’ Twitter account was posted on March 11, 2017:

We are celebrating our 52nd Wedding Anniversary March 14th. Happy Anniversary my dear wife, Barbara. You are my life. ❤️❌⭕Pussycat

(Me) — Don Rickles (@DonRickles) March 12, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.