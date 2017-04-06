State Supreme Court upholds Chancery Courts decison on Town of Terry annexation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Supreme Court is upholding a decision made by Chancery Court when it comes to annexing territories into the Town of Terry.

The town was seeking to annex five territories, which were labeled one through five.

The Hinds County Chancery Court decided that parts of the request were unreasonable. The court approved only the annexations of Territory 2 and Territory 3.

The State Supreme Court mentioned several reasons why they were upholding the verdict, saying that adding Territories 1, 4, and 5 to Terry would be unreasonable because of the town’s inability to sustain a massive annexation.

The court said Territories 2 and 3 would benefit from economic development, housing, and community development from being annexed.

Read the full verdict here.