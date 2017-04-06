TRAFFIC: I-55 northbound past Elton Road, Exit 88

UPDATE: 04/06/2017 6:39am Delays of 50 minutes are now being reported in the area.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays of approximately one hour are being reported along I-55 past Elton Road near Exit 88 in Hinds County this morning.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says an incident in the northbound lanes has the right lane of traffic blocked.

The exact nature of the incident is not known at this time.

WJTV will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

