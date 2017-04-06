Westin Hotel in Jackson announces dining option

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Westin Hotel that is being constructed in Jackson is scheduled to open later this year.

Coming along with the hotel is the Estelle Wine Bar and Bistro. It will sit adjacent to the hotel.

The Westin will be located on South Congress Street in Downtown Jackson. Estelle will be a café bar by day and an upbeat hotspot at night.

The restaurant will also have a spacious patio.

“Estelle caters to the creative-minded individual and embraces Jackson’s Southern charm and local culture,” says Mike Burton, general manager of Westin Jackson. “We’re looking forward to contributing to the city’s thriving dining scene and offering a year-round foodie hotspot for guests to gather and unwind.”

The hotel is sceduled to open August 7, according to its website. 

