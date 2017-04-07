1 wanted in Leake County for conspiracy to commit a crime

By Published:
Teddy Griffin (Photo: Leake County Sheriff's Dept.)

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Leake County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect.

The sheriff’s department said 34-year-old Teddy Griffin is wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that can lead to Griffin’s arrest.

Authorities said he may be in the Wayne County area.

Anyone who knows where Griffin is, contact the sheriff’s department at 601-267-7361 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

 

