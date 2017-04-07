109 pounds of pot headed to Gulfport for spring break events seized

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — Gulfport Police made a huge pot bust of more than 100 pounds.

According to Gulfport Police, they seized 109 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop that was headed to Gulfport for spring break activities.

WXXV 25 reported that 35-year-old Keandre Marks was arrested.

We’re told the traffic stop happened last night.

Chief is speaking with media about 109lbs of marijuana seized during a traffic stop that was headed to Gulfport for spring break events. pic.twitter.com/3Lhm7T6r93 — Gulfport Police PIO (@GPDPolicePIO) April 7, 2017

