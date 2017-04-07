109 pounds of pot headed to Gulfport for spring break events seized

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — Gulfport Police made a huge pot bust of more than 100 pounds.
According to Gulfport Police, they seized 109 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop that was headed to Gulfport for spring break activities.
WXXV 25 reported that 35-year-old Keandre Marks was arrested.
We’re told the traffic stop happened last night.
