109 pounds of pot headed to Gulfport for spring break events seized

By Published:
Photo: Gulfport Police

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — Gulfport Police made a huge pot bust of more than 100 pounds.

According to Gulfport Police, they seized 109 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop that was headed to Gulfport for spring break activities.

WXXV 25 reported that 35-year-old Keandre Marks was arrested.

We’re told the traffic stop happened last night.

