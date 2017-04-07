Alabama governor says he will not resign despite scandal

FILE PHOTO - In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol, in Montgomery, Ala. The Alabama Ethics Commission could weigh in soon on whether there's reason to believe Bentley broke state law in a scandal that has engulfed him for a year. The commission is expected to go behind closed doors Wednesday, April 5 to consider the matter. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley vowed again Friday he won’t resign even as his political troubles mounted and lawmakers said they would move forward with impeachment hearings because of a sex scandal.

The 74-year-old governor hastily called a news conference in which he told constituents he knew he had let them down.

Earlier this week, the state Ethics Commission found probable cause that the Republican governor broke state ethics and campaign finance laws, accusations Bentley denies.

Bentley has been engulfed in scandal since recordings surfaced in 2016 of him making suggestive remarks to a female aide before his divorce. Bentley has acknowledged making personal mistakes but maintained he did nothing illegal or to merit his removal from office.

 

